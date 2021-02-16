Bitcoin Reaches New Record High, Breaking Above $50,000

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2021) The price of the Bitcoin cryptocurrency reached a new record high on Tuesday, breaking above $50,000 for the first time ever.

As of 15:30 Moscow time (12:30 GMT), Binance data showed that Bitcoin reached an all-time high of $50,100 going up by 5.3 percent.

According to the CoinMarketCap portal, Bitcoin's value went 4.4 percent up to $49,800.