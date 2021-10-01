Bitcoin Rises in Price by 10%, Reaches $47,500

Bitcoin's price has increased by 10%, reaching $47,500, trading data showed on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2021) Bitcoin's price has increased by 10%, reaching $47,500, trading data showed on Friday.

On the Binance exchange, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in terms of trading volume, bitcoin grew in price by 9,38%, reaching $47,460 as of 15:39 GMT.

According to the CoinMarketCap portal, which calculates the average price for more than 20 exchanges, bitcoin rose in price by 9.

5% up to $47,470.

In the first quarter of 2021, bitcoin doubled in price, as it rose to $58,700 compared to the price of $29,000 at the end of 2020. In April, the cryptocurrency reached a record of $64,850, but lost one-third of its value in May, falling from $57,700 to $37,300. Over the summer, its value rose by a quarter, reaching $47,000. In September, bitcoin lost about 7% in price but recovered fully by the end of last month.