Bitcoin slides below $40,000, lowest for 3.5 months emb-bcp/lth

Faizan Hashmi Published January 10, 2022 | 08:25 PM

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2022 ) :Bitcoin slid below $40,000 on Monday, falling to its lowest level since the end of September as the world's leading cryptocurrency showed no end to its volatility.

Bitcoin dropped to $39,663.18, having soared to a record high of over $66,000 in October.

