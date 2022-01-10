Bitcoin slides below $40,000, lowest for 3.5 months emb-bcp/lth

Bitcoin slid below $40,000 on Monday, falling to its lowest level since the end of September as the world's leading cryptocurrency showed no end to its volatility

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2022 )

Bitcoin dropped to $39,663.18, having soared to a record high of over $66,000 in October.