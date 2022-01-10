Bitcoin Slides Below $40,000, Lowest For 3.5 Months Emb-bcp/lth
Faizan Hashmi Published January 10, 2022 | 08:25 PM
London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2022 ) :Bitcoin slid below $40,000 on Monday, falling to its lowest level since the end of September as the world's leading cryptocurrency showed no end to its volatility.
Bitcoin dropped to $39,663.18, having soared to a record high of over $66,000 in October.