Bitcoin Surges Past $60,000 For The First Time

AFP reports that the virtual currency has touched record high because of the support of corporate heavyweights in the world.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 13th, 2021) Bitcoin, the cryptocurrency, high record high of $ 60,000for the first time, AFP reported on Saturday.

The reports said that the virtual Currency was going up because of the support of corporate heavyweights.

According to website CoinMarketCap, Bitcoin touched an all-time high of $60,012 at 1149 GMT.

AFP reported that it was mysteriously went up since March last year when it stood at $5,000, spurred by online payments giant PayPal saying it would allow account holders to use cryptocurrency.

Last month Elon Musk's electric carmaker Tesla invested $1.5 billion in the virtual unit, while Twitter chief Jack Dorsey and rap mogul Jay-Z said they are creating a fund aimed at making Bitcoin “the internet's currency”.

Others jumping on the bandwagon include Wall Street player BNY Mellon, investment fund giant BlackRock and credit card titan Mastercard.

Bitcoin, which was launched back in 2009, hit the headlines in 2017 after soaring from less than $1,000 in January to almost $20,000 in December of the same year.

The virtual bubble then burst in subsequent days, with bitcoin's value then fluctuating wildly before sinking below $5,000 by October 2018.

However the last year's rise has been more steady, with investors and Wall Street finance giants wooed by dizzying growth, the opportunity for profit and asset diversification, and a safe store of value to guard against inflation.

Bitcoins are traded via a decentralised registry system known as a blockchain. The system requires massive computer processing power in order to manage and implement transactions, it reported.

More Stories From Business

