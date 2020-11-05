UrduPoint.com
Bitcoin Tops $15,000 First Time Since January 2015

Thu 05th November 2020 | 09:51 PM

Bitcoin Tops $15,000 First Time Since January 2015

The most popular cryptocurrency, bitcoin, is growing by about 8 percent on Thursday, and it topped the psychological level of $15,000 for the first time since January 2018, according to trading data

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2020) The most popular cryptocurrency, bitcoin, is growing by about 8 percent on Thursday, and it topped the psychological level of $15,000 for the first time since January 2018, according to trading data.

According to the CoinMarketCap portal, which calculates the average price for more than 20 exchanges, as of 15:51 GMT, the bitcoin is trading up 8.38 percent at $14,945. On Binance, the largest cryptocurrency exchange by volume, the bitcoin is up 7.95 percent to $15,005.

Bitcoin trade accounts for 65.1 percent of the global cryptocurrency market.

