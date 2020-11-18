Bitcoin Tops $18,000 First Time Since December 2017 - Trading Data
Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 09:30 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2020) The price of the most popular cryptocurrency, bitcoin, grew by 8.6 percent on Wednesday morning, having risen above the $18,000 mark on Binance, one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges in terms of trading volume, for the first time since December 2017, according to trading data.
The last time bitcoin crossed the $18,000 mark was on December 19, 2017.
Bitcoin accounts for approximately 66 percent of the entire global cryptocurrency market.