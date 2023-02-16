Bitcoin Tops $25,000 First Time Since June

Bitcoin is rallying more than 10% on Thursday, topping $25,000 for the first time since June

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2023) Bitcoin is rallying more than 10% on Thursday, topping $25,000 for the first time since June.

As of 16:05 GMT, bitcoin was trading up 10.56% at $25,200 on Binance, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in terms of trading volume.

According to the CoinMarketCap portal, which calculates the average price for more than 20 exchanges, the price of bitcoin was up 10.12% at $25,106.

Bitcoin is rallying for the third day in a row, gaining more than 15% over the period.