UrduPoint.com

Bitcoin Tops $28,000 For First Time Since June 2022

Faizan Hashmi Published March 20, 2023 | 10:50 AM

Bitcoin Tops $28,000 for First Time Since June 2022

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2023) Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency, has topped $28,000 for the first time since June 2022 amid the banking crisis, trading data showed on Monday.

As of 04:38 GMT on Monday, Bitcoin was trading at around $27,383 on the Binance crypto Currency exchange, after it jumped to over $28,000 on Sunday evening.

In 2022, the cryptocurrency's price correlated with the S&P 500 index of US stock exchanges, while there is no such connection now, as the index fell by 1.1% at the end of trading on Friday, analysts noted.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Bitcoin Price Currency Exchange Cryptocurrency June Sunday

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 March 2023

1 hour ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 20th March 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 20th March 2023

2 hours ago
 Rennes beat PSG 2-0

Rennes beat PSG 2-0

9 hours ago
 UAE claims 118 prizes at Stevie Awards 2023

UAE claims 118 prizes at Stevie Awards 2023

9 hours ago
 Arsenal beat Crystal Palace to go eight points cle ..

Arsenal beat Crystal Palace to go eight points clear

11 hours ago
 ADFD supports sustainable initiatives to enhance n ..

ADFD supports sustainable initiatives to enhance national industries’ global c ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.