Bitcoin Tops $28,000 for First Time Since June 2022

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2023) Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency, has topped $28,000 for the first time since June 2022 amid the banking crisis, trading data showed on Monday.

As of 04:38 GMT on Monday, Bitcoin was trading at around $27,383 on the Binance crypto Currency exchange, after it jumped to over $28,000 on Sunday evening.

In 2022, the cryptocurrency's price correlated with the S&P 500 index of US stock exchanges, while there is no such connection now, as the index fell by 1.1% at the end of trading on Friday, analysts noted.