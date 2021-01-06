Bitcoin Tops $35,000 - Trading Data

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2021) The price of the most popular cryptocurrency, bitcoin, has risen by 11.16 percent to top the $35,000 mark, according to trading data.

According to the CoinMarketCap portal, which calculates the average price for more than 20 exchanges, as of 04:29 GMT, bitcoin cost $35,634.

On Binance, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in terms of trading volume, bitcoin cost $35,887.