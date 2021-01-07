Bitcoin Tops $36,000 - Trading Data

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2021) The price of the most popular cryptocurrency, bitcoin, has risen by 5.52 percent to top the $36,000 mark on Wednesday, according to trading data.

According to the CoinMarketCap portal, which calculates the average price for more than 20 exchanges, as of 20:52 GMT, bitcoin cost $36,919.

On Binance, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in terms of trading volume, bitcoin cost $36,062.