Bitcoin Tops $45,000 - Trading Data

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 09th February 2021 | 04:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2021) The price of the most popular cryptocurrency, bitcoin, has topped the $45,000 mark, according to trading data.

On Binance, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in terms of trading volume, bitcoin cost $45,034.

According to the CoinMarketCap portal, which calculates the average price for more than 20 exchanges, as of 10:55 p.m. GMT Monday, the price of bitcoin rose by 16 percent to $44,770.

