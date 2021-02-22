UrduPoint.com
Bitcoin Tops $58,000

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 22nd February 2021 | 01:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2021) The price of bitcoin, the most popular cryptocurrency, hit a new all-time high above $58,000 on Sunday.

On Binance, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in terms of trading volume, Bitcoin was trading up 2.12 percent to over $58,000 as of 20:01 GMT.

According to the CoinMarketCap portal, which calculates the average price for more than 20 exchanges, Bitcoin is now rising in price by 1.68 percent to $58,113.

