Bitcoin Tops $60,000, Approaches All-time High
Faizan Hashmi Published February 28, 2024 | 08:10 PM
Bitcoin passed the $60,000 mark on Wednesday, approaching its all-time high and continuing its unbridled rise since the approval of a new type of investment indexed to the cryptocurrency
London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) Bitcoin passed the $60,000 mark on Wednesday, approaching its all-time high and continuing its unbridled rise since the approval of a new type of investment indexed to the cryptocurrency.
At 1325 GMT, bitcoin traded at about $60,301, closing in on its all-time high of $68,991 -- that was struck in November 2021 and which some analysts believe is now within reach.
Since their approval on January 10 by US securities regulators, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) indexed to bitcoin have theoretically enabled a wider public to invest in the cryptocurrency without having to hold it directly. The funds themselves, however, do invest in the digital Currency.
The expected approval of the new investment product had contributed in recent months to a rise in its price, which had largely fallen by the end of 2022 following the bankruptcy of several crypto giants.
The US launch of ETFs or ETPs (exchange-traded products) has "injected a fresh wave of optimism, propelling trading volumes and spotlighting crypto-linked firms", notes Mikkel Morch of specialist fund ARK36.
The instruments are comparable to stocks or mutual funds as far as accessibility to everyday investors.
Some investors eager to recoup their bets had initially triggered a wave of mass withdrawals from the GBTC (Grayscale Bitcoin Trust) fund, once it had been converted into an ETF.
But once the selling fever subsided, flows into US bitcoin ETFs, such as that of asset management giant BlackRock, increased.
Exchange-listed cryptoasset-linked investment products have attracted around $5.7 billion since the start of the year, according to calculations by asset manager CoinShares published on Monday.
Recent Stories
National Assembly's inaugural session scheduled for Thursday
Peshawar University hosts awareness session on polio eradication
KMC cancels leaves of staffers in view of rain forecast
Muhammad Amir highlights importance of PSL, player welfare
Ombudsperson stresses eliminating workplace harassment, promoting gender equalit ..
PML-N ulema wing stresses unity, respect for democratic norms
59 criminals arrested with drugs, weapons
Jamali directs departments to expedite rescue, relief works in rain-hit Gwadar, ..
LHC dismisses Salman Akram's contempt plea against returning officer
Buildings Energy Research Center inaugurated at UET Peshawar
Met office forecasts rains in Sindh from Feb 29
Dr Mehlag’s novel translated in Urdu language
More Stories From Business
-
NUST, IPO-Pakistan hold seminar on IP Rights1 hour ago
-
Reservoir filling of SK hydropower project begins1 hour ago
-
KP Govt takes notice of substandard CNG cylinders1 hour ago
-
Singapore's OCBC bank records 27 percent rise in net profit for FY 20232 hours ago
-
PSX turns bullish, gains 484 points3 hours ago
-
Rupee gains 16 paisa against dollar2 hours ago
-
'Pakistan Single Window' awareness seminar held4 hours ago
-
Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 28 February 202415 minutes ago
-
Shipping Activity at Port Qasim1 hour ago
-
Asian shares fall ahead of Fed comments1 hour ago
-
Nissan plans self-driving taxi service in Japan7 hours ago
-
Fertilizer production grew by 10.07 per cent in 2 quarters7 hours ago