Bitcoin Trading At Over $27,000 First Time Since Mid-June Of Last Year

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 18, 2023 | 06:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2023) The price of Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency, climbed to over $27,700 in the early hours of Saturday, for the first time since June 12, 2022, trading data showed.

As of 01:47 Moscow time (22:47 GMT), Bitcoin was trading at around $27,707 on the Binance crypto Currency exchange, having gained 10.

98% in value over the past 24 hours.

According to the CoinMarketCap portal, which calculates the average price on more than 20 exchanges, Bitcoin was trading up 11.11% in the early hours of Saturday, with an average price of $27,784.

In mid-February, the Bitcoin price climbed to over $25,000, reaching its highest value since June of last year.

