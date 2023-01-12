Bitcoin Trading Over $18,000 After Collapsed FTX Exchange Recovers Over $5Bln in Assets

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2023) The price of Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency, climbed to over $18,000, reaching its highest price in almost a month amid news that lawyers of the collapsed crypto exchange FTX recovered around $5 billion in different assets, trading data showed on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the CoinDesk news website reported, citing FTX's bankruptcy attorney Adam Landis. that the exchange managed to recover over $5 billion in various assets while the total amount of cash missing remains unclear.

As of 07:30 GMT, Bitcoin was trading at around $18,165, increasing in value by more than 5% over the past 24 hours and reaching its highest level since December 14, according to CoinMetrics data.

Another factor conducive to the growth of Bitcoin could be softening of inflation in the United States. It is expected to have declined by 0.1% month-on-month in December 2022, according to CNBC.

Founded by Sam Bankman-Fried in 2019, FTX became one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges. It filed for bankruptcy on November 11, with an estimated one million customers facing billions of Dollars in losses.

In December, the US government indicted Bankman-Fried in what prosecutors have described as one of the biggest financial fraud cases in US history. Prosecutors allege that FTX violated US campaign finance laws and schemed to misappropriate customer funds.