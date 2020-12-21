UrduPoint.com
Bitcoin Value Breaks All-Time High Of Over $24,000 - Stock Exchange

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 21st December 2020 | 02:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2020) Bitcoin is trading at above $24,000, its highest ever value tag resulting from a 1.31-percent increase during Sunday, trading data shows.

According to CoinMarketCap, a website averaging data from across over 20 stock markets, Bitcoin was trading at $24,204 as of 20:45 GMT, with a 1.

9-percent value increase.

On Binance, the world's most popular cryptocurrency gained 1.59 percentage points of value, trading at $24,248.

Bitcoin accounts for approximately 65.6 percent of world cryptocurrency market

