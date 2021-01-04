UrduPoint.com
Bitcoin Value Drops 10% To Less Than $31,000 - Stock Exchange

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 04th January 2021 | 03:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2021) Bitcoin is trading at under $31,000, having lost 10 percent of value during Monday and over 12 percent from its historic maximum of $34,778, trading data shows.

The all-time high of Bitcoin's value was recorded this past Sunday.

On Binance, the world's most popular cryptocurrency traded at $30,833, showing a slight increase from 10.4 percent of value loss minutes earlier to 9.5 percent as of 09:46 GMT.

According to CoinMarketCap, a website averaging data from across over 20 stock markets, Bitcoin lost over 9.9 percent of value, trading at $30,824.

Bitcoin accounts for approximately 69 percent of world cryptocurrency market

