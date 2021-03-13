UrduPoint.com
Bitcoin's Price Reaches New Record High Of Over $59,000 - Trading Data

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sat 13th March 2021 | 03:55 PM

Bitcoin's Price Reaches New Record High of Over $59,000 - Trading Data

The bitcoin, the most popular cryptocurrency, hit a fresh record high above $59,000 on Saturday, according to trading data

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2021) The bitcoin, the most popular cryptocurrency, hit a fresh record high above $59,000 on Saturday, according to trading data.

As of 10:16 GMT, bitcoin climbed by 5.81 percent to $59,374 on Binance, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in terms of the trading volume.

Besides, as of 10:23 GMT, bitcoin rose by 4.55 percent to $59,196, according to the CoinMarketCap portal, which calculates the average price based on data from more than 20 exchanges.

The dynamics on the platforms are updated daily.

