MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2021) The bitcoin, the most popular cryptocurrency, hit a fresh record high above $59,000 on Saturday, according to trading data.

As of 10:16 GMT, bitcoin climbed by 5.81 percent to $59,374 on Binance, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in terms of the trading volume.

Besides, as of 10:23 GMT, bitcoin rose by 4.55 percent to $59,196, according to the CoinMarketCap portal, which calculates the average price based on data from more than 20 exchanges.

