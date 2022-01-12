The price of bitcoin is gradually picking up after a heavy fall, surpassing $44,000 on Wednesday, data from Binance cryptocurrency exchange showed

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2022) The price of bitcoin is gradually picking up after a heavy fall, surpassing $44,000 on Wednesday, data from Binance cryptocurrency exchange showed.

The price of Bitcoin grew 5% to $44,078 over Wednesday. As of 14:16 GMT, it had risen by 4.8% and reached $43,740.

Bitcoin is gradually recovering after losses of the last week when the cryptocurrency fell in value by almost 13%.

Analysts say the drop was caused by the release of details of the US Federal Reserve System's December meeting, which investors had forecasted to adversely affect high-risk assets. Another factor was the unrest in Kazakhstan, where over 18% of global bitcoin is mined.

By the end of 2021, bitcoin's price had increased 1.6 times, from $28,900 to $46,200. It reached its historic maximum of $69,000 in November and from there began to drop. Devaluation totaled 5% since the beginning of the year.