UrduPoint.com

Bitcoin's Price Returns To $44,000 After 5% Growth

Muhammad Irfan Published January 12, 2022 | 11:50 PM

Bitcoin's Price Returns to $44,000 After 5% Growth

The price of bitcoin is gradually picking up after a heavy fall, surpassing $44,000 on Wednesday, data from Binance cryptocurrency exchange showed

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2022) The price of bitcoin is gradually picking up after a heavy fall, surpassing $44,000 on Wednesday, data from Binance cryptocurrency exchange showed.

The price of Bitcoin grew 5% to $44,078 over Wednesday. As of 14:16 GMT, it had risen by 4.8% and reached $43,740.

Bitcoin is gradually recovering after losses of the last week when the cryptocurrency fell in value by almost 13%.

Analysts say the drop was caused by the release of details of the US Federal Reserve System's December meeting, which investors had forecasted to adversely affect high-risk assets. Another factor was the unrest in Kazakhstan, where over 18% of global bitcoin is mined.

By the end of 2021, bitcoin's price had increased 1.6 times, from $28,900 to $46,200. It reached its historic maximum of $69,000 in November and from there began to drop. Devaluation totaled 5% since the beginning of the year.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange Bitcoin Price Kazakhstan Cryptocurrency November December From

Recent Stories

PFA launches "Star Rating Systems" for hotels, res ..

PFA launches "Star Rating Systems" for hotels, restaurants

52 seconds ago
 ADC chairs meeting to review corona vaccination pr ..

ADC chairs meeting to review corona vaccination process

54 seconds ago
 Dialogue at NATO-Russia Council 'Clearly Began' on ..

Dialogue at NATO-Russia Council 'Clearly Began' on Wednesday - Sherman

55 seconds ago
 Environmental Groups Sue UK Government Over Climat ..

Environmental Groups Sue UK Government Over Climate Commitments

57 seconds ago
 PML-N introduces dirty politics in country: Ali Aw ..

PML-N introduces dirty politics in country: Ali Awan

10 minutes ago
 Minister condoles demise of MPA Nawaz's brother

Minister condoles demise of MPA Nawaz's brother

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.