MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2023) The price of Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency, increased by over 11.8% to $24,700 on Thursday, trading data showed.

As of 03:52 GMT, Bitcoin gained 11.83% in value in the last 24 hours and was trading at $24,700 on the Binance crypto Currency exchange.

According to the CoinMarketCap portal, which calculates the average price on more than 20 exchanges, Bitcoin's value went up 11.8%, reaching an average of $24,700.