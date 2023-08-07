Open Menu

Black Hawk Pvt To Establish Tourist Zone In Kaghan Valley

Published August 07, 2023

Black Hawk Pvt to establish tourist zone in Kaghan Valley

Black Hawk Pvt, an international developing firm is planning to establish a tourist zone in the scenic Kaghan Valley of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ):Black Hawk Pvt, an international developing firm is planning to establish a tourist zone in the scenic Kaghan Valley of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In this connection, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Directors of the firm have also held a meeting with the Vice Chairman of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Board of Investment and Trade (KP-BoIT)), officials sources said on Monday.

During meeting, the developer has shared a detail presentation regarding the proposed project with KP-BOIT while, an understanding for facilitation and support was developed by both entities for smooth and successful execution of the project.

In this regard, for further facilitation and guidance, a formal memorandum of understanding (MoU) would also be signed between both entities in near future. The same project intends to provide a one stop leisure facility to domestic and foreign tourists that can engaged in a variety of entertainment activities.

The proposed zone is planned to be spread over an area of 350 acres initially, and will eventually expand to 500 acres.

The same project is expected to cost around 3 billion PKR and will generate direct and indirect employment opportunities for around 2000 individuals alongside huge economic activity in the region said the KP-BOIT.

The project will be designed by experts in collaboration with KP-BOIT to maximize its financial and social viability while it will cater the tourists including international tourists with a vision to provide an eco-friendly tourism destination.

It aims to engage tourists for longer periods of stay by engaging them in a variety of leisure activities including, horse riding, zip line, hanging tracks, tree houses, water and hunting sports etc.

The firm and KP-BOIT have agreed to establish a two-way communication and cooperation mechanism for smooth and hassle-free execution.

Vice Chairman KP-BOIT has appreciated Black Hawk's plan and assured full cooperation and facilitation in matters related to KP Government.

He further added that the proposed project will help attract more investments to the region which eventually will result in social and economic prosperity of the region.

