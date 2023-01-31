UrduPoint.com

Black Sea Gas To Cost Turkey Less Than Imports - Energy Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published January 31, 2023 | 01:20 PM

Black Sea Gas to Cost Turkey Less Than Imports - Energy Minister

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2023) Gas production in the Black Sea will be cheaper for Turkey than imported gas and will lower domestic energy prices, Turkish Energy Minister Fatih Donmez said on Tuesday.

In 2020, Turkey discovered a large Black Sea gas field, Sakarya, with reserves estimated at 652 billion cubic meters. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan later announced the discovery of another gas field in the Black Sea, with reserves of 58 billion cubic meters. Thus, the country's offshore gas reserves stand at 710 billion cubic meters, the equivalent of $1 trillion on the global market.

"Black Sea gas will cost Turkey cheaper than imported gas. All this will affect prices within the country," Donmez was quoted as saying by Turkish news agency Anadolu.

The minister estimated that annual gas consumption in Turkey varied from 55-60 billion cubic meters.

"Exploration of new promising fields continues. Of course, we want to be able to extract the entire necessary volume of gas within the country in an ideal scenario. Time will tell. Currently, production allows to cover only 1% of Turkey's gas needs," the new outlet quoted the minister as saying.

Russia is one of the main gas suppliers to Turkey and accounts for about 44% of the country's total supplies. In November 2022, Donmez said that Turkey was partially paying for Russian gas in rubles after Moscow announced a shift to payments in national currencies in response to financial curbs imposed on the country by the West over the military operation in Ukraine.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Turkey Sakarya Tayyip Erdogan November Gas 2020 Market All From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

PCB constitutes selection committee for age-group ..

PCB constitutes selection committee for age-group trials

1 hour ago
 Govt, IMF talks for revival of $7b Extended Fund F ..

Govt, IMF talks for revival of $7b Extended Fund Facility begin today

1 hour ago
 KP observes one-day mourning as death toll of Pesh ..

KP observes one-day mourning as death toll of Peshawar terror attack soars to 90

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 January 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 31st January 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 31st January 2023

4 hours ago
 Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah attends annual ceremony of ..

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah attends annual ceremony of RAKEZ

12 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.