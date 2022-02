Blackouts in Kabul Push 580 Companies Out of Business - Industrial Association

At least 580 enterprises ceased operations in the Afghan capital city of Kabul due to power outages, Head of Afghanistan Industries and Mines Chamber (AIMC) Sherbaz Kaminzada told Sputnik on Wednesday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2022) At least 580 enterprises ceased operations in the Afghan capital city of Kabul due to power outages, Head of Afghanistan Industries and Mines Chamber (AIMC) Sherbaz Kaminzada told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"As a result (of the shutdown of enterprises), 4,500 workers lost their jobs," Kaminzada said.

In November 2021, the Afghan national energy company stated that the amount of energy required by Afghanistan is 850 megawatts, with 620 being provided from neighboring countries. Earlier in January, Uzbekistan reduced the import of electricity to Afghanistan, causing a disruption of electricity supply in a number of Afghan provinces. Uzbekistan suspended electricity exports to Afghanistan amid a large-scale power disruption in the region on January 25� and restored the supply on Tuesday.