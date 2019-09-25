UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Blaming Tehran For Saudi Oil Attacks 'Irresponsible', Iran's Foreign Minister Says

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 05:50 AM

Blaming Tehran For Saudi Oil Attacks 'Irresponsible', Iran's Foreign Minister Says

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2019) Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has slammed accusations against his country with regard to its alleged involvement in recent attacks on Saudi Arabia's major oil facilities as "irresponsible."

On Monday, the leaders of Germany, France and the United Kingdom said in a joint statement that the drone attacks on Saudi Armaco facilities threatened to ignite a major conflict and that Iran appeared to be the only party responsible, as "there is no other plausible explanation."

"It was the most irresponsible of all the statements I have ever seen," Zarif told journalists on the margins of the UN General Assembly on Tuesday, pointing to the fact that the only basis for the European leaders' argument is that they think that nobody but Iran could have carried out the attacks.

The drone attacks on two Saudi Aramco plants, in Abqaiq and Khurais, were carried out earlier this month. As a result of significant damage done to the facilities, the production of about 5.7 million barrels of crude oil per day was suspended, which is about half of Saudi Arabia's total daily output.

The Houthi rebel movement in Yemen has claimed responsibility for the drone attacks on Saudi Aramco facilities. The Saudi Defense Ministry has presented what it described as evidence of Iran's involvement in the attacks, but Tehran has refuted all accusations. Washington has also put the blame for the attacks on Iran.

Asked about any possible meetings with the US side, Zarif said on Tuesday that he did not plan to hold any meetings with members of US President Donald Trump's administration.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Assembly Drone United Nations Iran Washington Threatened Yemen France Oil Trump Saudi Germany Tehran United Kingdom Saudi Arabia All Million

Recent Stories

1,842 Emirati voters abroad cast votes in FNC Elec ..

6 hours ago

Prime Minister , Ethiopian President discuss ways ..

6 hours ago

Circular debt growth brought down to Rs 18b from R ..

5 hours ago

Scientific innovation paves way for promising futu ..

6 hours ago

UAE participates in meeting on human rights in occ ..

6 hours ago

Lebanon on Verge of Grain Crisis Due to Instabilit ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.