UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2019) Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has slammed accusations against his country with regard to its alleged involvement in recent attacks on Saudi Arabia's major oil facilities as "irresponsible."

On Monday, the leaders of Germany, France and the United Kingdom said in a joint statement that the drone attacks on Saudi Armaco facilities threatened to ignite a major conflict and that Iran appeared to be the only party responsible, as "there is no other plausible explanation."

"It was the most irresponsible of all the statements I have ever seen," Zarif told journalists on the margins of the UN General Assembly on Tuesday, pointing to the fact that the only basis for the European leaders' argument is that they think that nobody but Iran could have carried out the attacks.

The drone attacks on two Saudi Aramco plants, in Abqaiq and Khurais, were carried out earlier this month. As a result of significant damage done to the facilities, the production of about 5.7 million barrels of crude oil per day was suspended, which is about half of Saudi Arabia's total daily output.

The Houthi rebel movement in Yemen has claimed responsibility for the drone attacks on Saudi Aramco facilities. The Saudi Defense Ministry has presented what it described as evidence of Iran's involvement in the attacks, but Tehran has refuted all accusations. Washington has also put the blame for the attacks on Iran.

Asked about any possible meetings with the US side, Zarif said on Tuesday that he did not plan to hold any meetings with members of US President Donald Trump's administration.