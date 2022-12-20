NIZHNY NOVGOROD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2022) Three people were killed and another one was injured as a result of an explosion at a gas pipeline in the Republic of Chuvashia in Russia, Olga Smirnova, the head of the Kalininskiy rural settlement, told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"Three people are dead, one survived," she said.

According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Chuvashia, earlier in the day, the Chuvash emergency services received a report about a fire that occurred as a result of a gas leak on an underground gas pipeline near the village of Yambakhtino. An explosion occurred on the main Urengoy-Pomary-Uzhhorod gas pipeline.