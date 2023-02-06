UrduPoint.com

Blast Hits Gas Pipeline In Turkey's Southeastern Hatay Province, Fire Breaks Out - Reports

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2023) An explosion has hit a gas pipeline in the province of Hatay in southeastern Turkey that was earlier rocked by a powerful earthquake, starting a fire, the Ihlas News Agency reported on Monday.

The explosion occurred in two different sections of the gas pipeline, about three kilometers (1.9 miles) apart, after the devastating earthquake in the region, the news agency said.

Earlier in the day, Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority said that a 7.4-magnitude earthquake occurred in the Kahramanmaras province at 04:17 a.

m. local time (01:17 GMT). It was felt in at least six nearby provinces and was followed by numerous aftershocks. Destruction and numerous fatalities have been reported across Turkey following the earthquake. At least 76 earthquake-related deaths have been reported across seven provinces, while another 440 people were injured.

State-owned Turkish petroleum pipeline company Botas said earlier in the day that the deadly earthquake had not caused any damage to the country's oil pipelines.

