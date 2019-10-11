UrduPoint.com
Blast Sets Iran Tanker Ablaze Near Saudi Port: Iran TV

Umer Jamshaid 32 minutes ago Fri 11th October 2019 | 11:10 AM

Blast sets Iran tanker ablaze near Saudi port: Iran TV

An explosion set an Iranian oil tanker on fire near the Saudi port of Jeddah on Friday, Iranian state television reported

Tehran, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) :An explosion set an Iranian oil tanker on fire near the Saudi port of Jeddah on Friday, Iranian state television reported.

The vessel owned by the National Iranian Tanker Company was hit about 100 kilometres (60 miles) off the Saudi coast, causing oil to leak into the Red Sea, the television reported.

The semi-official ISNA news agency said experts on board to investigate did not rule out it being a "terrorist attack".

