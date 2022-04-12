UrduPoint.com

Blinken After US-India 2+2 Calls On Allies Not To Increase Russian Energy Imports

Umer Jamshaid Published April 12, 2022 | 06:10 AM

Blinken After US-India 2+2 Calls on Allies Not to Increase Russian Energy Imports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2022) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said after the talks with senior Indian officials that the Biden administration hopes its allies and partners will not increase purchases of Russian energy.

Earlier this month, India began purchasing oil from Moscow at a discount just as the US and its allies have tried to encourage energy independence amid Russia's operation in Ukraine. Moscow has said Russia has the capacity to offer India even more hydrocarbons and at a better price.

"Every country is differently situated, has different needs, requirements, but we're looking to allies and partners not to increase their purchases of Russia's energy," Blinken said during a joint press conference with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and their Indian counterparts on Monday after a 2+2 ministerial.

Blinken and Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin had just finished a meeting with Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh.

During the post-meeting presser, Blinken, in addition to not buying Russian oil, called on allies to avoid doing any weapons transactions with Moscow.

Austin announced that the two countries signed military and space cooperation agreements.

Earlier on Monday, US President Joe Biden and Indian Prime Minister Narendra discussed during a virtual meeting Russian energy imports amid sanctions imposed by the United States and its allies against.

White House spokesperson Jen Psaki on Monday refused to say whether Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised US President Joe Biden not to increase his country's oil imports from Russia.

A senior Biden administration official said on Monday that the United States does not think India should increase its imports of Russian energy products and Washington is prepared to help Delhi diversify its energy imports.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

India Delhi Prime Minister Ukraine Moscow Russia Washington Pentagon Narendra Modi Oil Independence Price Austin United States From

Recent Stories

Prime Minister congratulates people on peaceful tr ..

Prime Minister congratulates people on peaceful transition of power

5 hours ago
 Marking Shehbaz Sharif's election as PM, UN chief ..

Marking Shehbaz Sharif's election as PM, UN chief calls for respecting democrati ..

5 hours ago
 'No words': Lithuanian PM visits Ukraine's devasta ..

'No words': Lithuanian PM visits Ukraine's devastated Borodianka

5 hours ago
 France Declares Six Russian Diplomats Personae Non ..

France Declares Six Russian Diplomats Personae Non Gratae - Foreign Ministry

5 hours ago
 Israel 'Very Much Concerned' About Raise of Anti-S ..

Israel 'Very Much Concerned' About Raise of Anti-Semitism in US - Ambassador

6 hours ago
 Biden, Modi Discuss Russian Actions in Ukraine Wit ..

Biden, Modi Discuss Russian Actions in Ukraine With Focus on Global Food Supply

6 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.