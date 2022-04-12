Blinken After US-India 2+2 Calls on Allies Not to Increase Russian Energy Imports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2022) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said after the talks with senior Indian officials that the Biden administration hopes its allies and partners will not increase purchases of Russian energy.

Earlier this month, India began purchasing oil from Moscow at a discount just as the US and its allies have tried to encourage energy independence amid Russia's operation in Ukraine. Moscow has said Russia has the capacity to offer India even more hydrocarbons and at a better price.

"Every country is differently situated, has different needs, requirements, but we're looking to allies and partners not to increase their purchases of Russia's energy," Blinken said during a joint press conference with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and their Indian counterparts on Monday after a 2+2 ministerial.

Blinken and Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin had just finished a meeting with Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh.

During the post-meeting presser, Blinken, in addition to not buying Russian oil, called on allies to avoid doing any weapons transactions with Moscow.

Austin announced that the two countries signed military and space cooperation agreements.

Earlier on Monday, US President Joe Biden and Indian Prime Minister Narendra discussed during a virtual meeting Russian energy imports amid sanctions imposed by the United States and its allies against.

White House spokesperson Jen Psaki on Monday refused to say whether Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised US President Joe Biden not to increase his country's oil imports from Russia.

A senior Biden administration official said on Monday that the United States does not think India should increase its imports of Russian energy products and Washington is prepared to help Delhi diversify its energy imports.