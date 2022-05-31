UrduPoint.com

Blinken Condemns Iran's Seizure Of 2 Greek-Flagged Vessels - US State Department

Faizan Hashmi Published May 31, 2022 | 01:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2022) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has denounced the seizure of two Greek-flagged oil tankers by the Iranian armed forces in the Persian Gulf on May 27, demanding Tehran ensure their immediate release, the US State Department said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Blinken held phone talks with his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias, during which the sides condemned "in the strongest terms" the "unjustified seizure" of the vessels by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

"Iran's continued harassment of vessels and interference with navigational rights and freedoms are a threat to maritime security and the global economy. The Secretary and Foreign Minister agreed that Iran must immediately release the seized vessels, their cargoes, and their crews," the statement read.

The United States has also reaffirmed their unwavering support of Greece as its key NATO ally and partner in the region, the statement added.

In turn, Dendias said that during the talks he also informed Blinken on alleged "Turkish provocations."

"I spoke by phone to Blinken. Focus on the latest developments in the #Gulf. Also, I updated my counterpart on the escalation of Turkish provocations through statements & actions on the ground, as well as on my recent trips to the #WesternBalkans," Dendias said on Twitter.

Last Friday, Iran's armed forces captured two Greek-flagged oil tankers ” the Delta Poseidon and the Prudent Warrior ” in Persian Gulf waters, reportedly in response to the seizure of the Iranian-flagged tanker Lana in Greek waters in mid-April on suspicion that it was avoiding EU sanctions. The US claimed that the vessel was carrying Iranian crude, subject to US sanctions, and requested that the cargo be handed over to it, despite later reports that it was a Russian-flagged tanker Pegas changing its ownership before entering Greek waters.

