Blinken on Potential Oil Cap Response: Russia May Have Interest to Continue to Sell Energy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2022) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday that he believes Russia will be interested in selling its energy after an oil price cap on Russian oil is imposed by the Group of Seven (G7) nations.

"Russia will make whatever decisions it makes, but I think it will have an interest in continuing to sell energy," Blinken said after he met with his French, German and UK counterparts in Germany.