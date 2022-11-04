UrduPoint.com

Blinken On Potential Oil Cap Response: Russia May Have Interest To Continue To Sell Energy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 04, 2022 | 10:59 PM

Blinken on Potential Oil Cap Response: Russia May Have Interest to Continue to Sell Energy

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday that he believes Russia will be interested in selling its energy after an oil price cap on Russian oil is imposed by the Group of Seven (G7) nations

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2022) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday that he believes Russia will be interested in selling its energy after an oil price cap on Russian oil is imposed by the Group of Seven (G7) nations.

"Russia will make whatever decisions it makes, but I think it will have an interest in continuing to sell energy," Blinken said after he met with his French, German and UK counterparts in Germany.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia German Oil Germany Price United Kingdom

Recent Stories

Need stressed to create awareness on waste managem ..

Need stressed to create awareness on waste management : LWMC Chairman Atif Chaud ..

12 seconds ago
 Moldovan Opposition Party Sor Says All Leaders Eit ..

Moldovan Opposition Party Sor Says All Leaders Either Detained Or Arrested

1 minute ago
 Ten feared dead as protesters fired on in southeas ..

Ten feared dead as protesters fired on in southeast Iran: Amnesty

1 minute ago
 G7 Countries Intend to Develop 'Constructive Coope ..

G7 Countries Intend to Develop 'Constructive Cooperation' With China

1 minute ago
 Pakistan issues visas to Indian Sikh Yatrees for B ..

Pakistan issues visas to Indian Sikh Yatrees for Baba Guru Nanak's birthday cele ..

1 minute ago
 In US vote, misinformation in Spanish is a family ..

In US vote, misinformation in Spanish is a family affair

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.