Blinken Says EU Weighing Oil Embargo on Russia Amid Ukraine Conflict

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2022) The European Union is considering an oil embargo on Russia in retaliation for its special military operation in Ukraine, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday.

"The European Union itself is continuing to do that (sanctioning Russia).

I think the next step is one of the things that they're looking at is an oil embargo on Russia. They are working on that. We are looking to see what they do," Blinken told a Senate hearing.

The top diplomat added that the United States will continue to focus on additional sectors of the Russian economy in order to increase sanctions pressure.