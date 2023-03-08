Blinken Says Price to Step Down as US State Dept. Spokesperson in March

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2023) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement that State Department Spokesperson Ned price will step down from the position later in the month after more than 200 press briefings held since 2021.

"This month, Ned Price will step down as the State Department's Spokesperson," the statement said on Tuesday. "Throughout the more than 200 briefings he has since (January 20, 2021) held, he's treated journalists - as well as colleagues and everyone else he interacts with - with respect."