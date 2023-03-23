UrduPoint.com

Blinken Says US Must Be In Indo-Pacific Amid Big Chinese Investments In Region

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 23, 2023

Blinken Says US Must Be in Indo-Pacific Amid Big Chinese Investments in Region

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2023) The United States wants to have a strong presence in the economically booming Indo-Pacific region amid large Chinese investments, Secretary of State Antony Blinken told the Foreign Relations Committee.

"We have a region that is driving - basically 75% of the economic growth over the last five or six years. So this is vital to us as it happens.

China invests about 50% of its assistance programs and its economy and diplomatic resources in the Indo Pacific so we (should) be there first and foremost," Blinken said on Wednesday.

The US may not be able to match China person per person but the United States will be engaged in ways unseen before, he added.

Earlier in March, the White House announced that US President Joe Biden's budget proposal for 2024 seeks $9.1 billion for the United States' deterrence initiative in the Pacific region.

