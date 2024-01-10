Open Menu

Blinken Tells Abbas US Backs 'tangible Steps' For Palestinian State

Umer Jamshaid Published January 10, 2024 | 06:02 PM

Blinken tells Abbas US backs 'tangible steps' for Palestinian state

US top diplomat Antony Blinken told Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas on Wednesday that Washington supports "tangible steps" towards the creation of a Palestinian state

Ramallah, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2024) US top diplomat Antony Blinken told Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas on Wednesday that Washington supports "tangible steps" towards the creation of a Palestinian state.

Blinken reiterated Washington's longstanding position that a Palestinian state must stand alongside Israel, "with both living in peace and security", State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said in a statement.

Palestinian statehood was anticipated following the Oslo Accords of the 1990s but talks have been moribund for years. The Israeli government has shown no interest in reviving negotiations and the Palestinian leadership remains split between the Palestinian Authority, headed by Abbas.

Abbas described the Gaza Strip as "an integral part of the Palestinian state" according to the official Palestinian news agency Wafa.

"It is not possible to accept or deal with the plans of the occupation authorities to separate it, or cut off any part of it," the Palestinian leader told Blinken.

Discussions have been underway for weeks over post-war governance of Gaza, though Israel has warned the fighting is likely to continue for months.

The Palestinian president also raised "efforts made to stop the Israeli aggression against Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank," Wafa reported.

Blinken referred to "increased volatility" in the West Bank, where hundreds of Palestinians have been killed in raids by the Israeli military or attacks by Jewish settlers in recent months.

As part of efforts to stabilise the territory, Blinken called on Israel to hand over revenues owed to the Palestinians in full. Blinken "underscored the United States' position that all Palestinian tax revenues collected by Israel should be consistently conveyed to the Palestinian Authority in accordance with prior agreements," Miller said.

Israel has for years withheld part of the funds, over issues including payments to Palestinian prisoners and more recently the Gaza war.

lb-rsc/jd/kir

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Israel Washington Gaza Bank Split Oslo United States Jew All Government Top

Recent Stories

Stipend for artists raised: Amir Mir

Stipend for artists raised: Amir Mir

9 minutes ago
 Seminar on financial literacy, savings & investmen ..

Seminar on financial literacy, savings & investment organized

12 minutes ago
 Blinken tells Abbas US backs 'tangible steps' for ..

Blinken tells Abbas US backs 'tangible steps' for Palestinian state

2 minutes ago
 Blinken meets Palestinian leader after urging Isra ..

Blinken meets Palestinian leader after urging Israel to spare Gaza civilians

2 minutes ago
 Khwarizmi International Award laureates to be anno ..

Khwarizmi International Award laureates to be announced this month

2 minutes ago
 Battle of Brilliance: realme C67 or Vivo Y27s – ..

Battle of Brilliance: realme C67 or Vivo Y27s – Who Emerges as the Groundbreak ..

2 hours ago
Asian markets drop again as traders prepare for CP ..

Asian markets drop again as traders prepare for CPI, earnings

1 second ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 January 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 January 2024

9 hours ago
 First US private lunar lander mission fails

First US private lunar lander mission fails

18 hours ago
 Court extends three-day physical remand of Fawad C ..

Court extends three-day physical remand of Fawad Chaudhry

19 hours ago
 Dense fog to engulf plain areas of Punjab, KP, upp ..

Dense fog to engulf plain areas of Punjab, KP, upper Sindh:PMD

19 hours ago

More Stories From Business