Blinken Thanks Japan for LNG Shipments to Europe - State Dept.

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2022) Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed gratitude to Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi for Tokyo supply of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Europe when they met at a Quad gathering in Melbourne on Friday, Department of State spokesman Ned price said.

"Secretary Blinken thanked Japan for supporting Europe's energy security through LNG shipments to the region," Price said in a readout.

The two reaffirmed the vital importance of the US-Japan alliance, the readout continued.

They also "committed to work closely together to deter further Russian aggression against Ukraine" and discussed measures to press the military government of Myanmar.

In addition, Blinken condemned North Korea's recent ballistic missile launches but reaffirmed his openness to diplomacy and dialogue with Pyongyang, the readout said.

The United States and the European Union said in late January that they are working together to ensure sufficient and timely shipments of natural gas to European consumers and avoid supply shocks amid mounting tensions over Ukraine. EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said that the bloc's immediate priority is to diversify energy sources in order to avoid possible supply disruptions from its main supplier Russia.

Moscow has repeatedly denied having any intention of invading Ukraine, while pointing to NATO's military activity near Russian borders, which it deems a threat to its national security.