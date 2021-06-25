UrduPoint.com
Blinken To Discuss Global Tax, Economic Recovery, Climate Change At G20 - US State Dept.

Umer Jamshaid 46 seconds ago Fri 25th June 2021 | 11:30 PM

Blinken to Discuss Global Tax, Economic Recovery, Climate Change at G20 - US State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his counterparts at a G20 meeting in Italy next week will discuss global tax reform, climate change and economic recovery from the pandemic, State Department Office of Monetary Affairs Director Susannah Cooper said on Friday.

"This engagement is an opportunity for the Secretary to encourage greater cooperation in combatting the COVID-19 pandemic, addressing the climate crisis, advancing democracy and human rights, and building back better with global partners including the world's largest, advanced, and emerging economies in support of an inclusive and sustainable economic recovery," Cooper said.

Blinken will also encourage G20 member states to join efforts to adopt a new global tax rate, Cooper said.

The G20 ministerial meeting is scheduled to take place in Matera, Italy, on June 29.

Prior to the G20 ministerial, Blinken will attend meetings with global partners to discuss the conflict in Syria and the mission to defeat the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia) in Iraq and Syria.

