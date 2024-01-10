Open Menu

Blinken To Make Surprise Visit To Bahrain: US Official

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 10, 2024 | 06:02 PM

Blinken to make surprise visit to Bahrain: US official

US top diplomat Antony Blinken will make a surprise visit to Bahrain Wednesday, a State Department official said, the latest leg of a crisis tour of the Middle East

Tel Aviv, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2024) US top diplomat Antony Blinken will make a surprise visit to Bahrain Wednesday, a State Department official said, the latest leg of a crisis tour of the Middle East.

After meeting Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas in the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah, Blinken will fly to Bahrain for talks with King Hamad on preventing a regional escalation of the Israel-Palestine war in Gaza.

The Gulf kingdom is a key partner of Washington and hosts the US Navy's Fifth Fleet.

Bahrain last month joined a 10-country naval task force announced by the United States to protect the vital Red Sea shipping route.

Blinken is on his fouth Middle East tour since war broke out with the October 7 attacks on Israel.

The US top diplomat said Tuesday that the war had exacted "far too high" a toll among civilians in Gaza, particularly children, and called for more food and medical aid to be delivered to the territory.

Israel's relentless offensive has killed 23,200 people in Gaza, most of them women and children, according to the health ministry in the Hamas-run territory.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Israel Washington Gaza Visit Bank Ramallah Bahrain United States Middle East October Women Top

Recent Stories

Stipend for artists raised: Amir Mir

Stipend for artists raised: Amir Mir

14 minutes ago
 Seminar on financial literacy, savings & investmen ..

Seminar on financial literacy, savings & investment organized

16 minutes ago
 Blinken tells Abbas US backs 'tangible steps' for ..

Blinken tells Abbas US backs 'tangible steps' for Palestinian state

7 minutes ago
 Blinken tells Abbas US backs 'tangible steps' for ..

Blinken tells Abbas US backs 'tangible steps' for Palestinian state

7 minutes ago
 Blinken meets Palestinian leader after urging Isra ..

Blinken meets Palestinian leader after urging Israel to spare Gaza civilians

7 minutes ago
 Khwarizmi International Award laureates to be anno ..

Khwarizmi International Award laureates to be announced this month

7 minutes ago
Rupee gains 10 paisa against Dollar

Rupee gains 10 paisa against Dollar

5 minutes ago
 Battle of Brilliance: realme C67 or Vivo Y27s – ..

Battle of Brilliance: realme C67 or Vivo Y27s – Who Emerges as the Groundbreak ..

3 hours ago
 Asian markets drop again as traders steel for infl ..

Asian markets drop again as traders steel for inflation, earnings

5 minutes ago
 Cubans fear worsening inflation as fuel price to s ..

Cubans fear worsening inflation as fuel price to soar 500 percent

5 minutes ago
 Workers' remittances record $2.4 bn inflow in Dece ..

Workers' remittances record $2.4 bn inflow in December

5 minutes ago
 Asian markets drop again as traders prepare for CP ..

Asian markets drop again as traders prepare for CPI, earnings

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business