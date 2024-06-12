Blood Grouping, Transfusion Awareness Camp At Sialkot University
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 12, 2024 | 05:40 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) The Department of Medical Laboratory Technology (MLT) organised a free blood grouping and transfusion awareness camp, here on Wednesday.
The event was attended by the Dean Faculty of Interlinkages Dr. Aslam Dar, Dean of Pharmacy and Allied Health Sciences Dr.
Tanvir Ali Khan Shirwani, Head of Department of MLT Saba Safdar, HoDs, faculty members, and students.
The camp assessed the blood groups of the university community, providing valuable insight into their unique blood composition.
Engaging projects showcased the importance of blood transfusion in healthcare, highlighting its role in saving lives and promoting wellness.
This initiative empowered individuals with knowledge about their blood types and the impact of transfusion on patient care.
Recent Stories
Eight tribunals formed for hearing of election petitions
PITB, Tech Valley Pakistan to Offer 10,000 Free Google Career Certification Scho ..
Minister for Religious Affairs reviews arrangements for pilgrims in Mashaier
Budget FY 2024-25 Prepared with IMF: Prices hike expected
Security forces kill 181 terrorists in Sindh, KP and Balochistan operations
Sunakshi Sinha addresses rumours about her marriage with Zaheer Iqbal
Budget 2024-25: Govt likely to introduce raise in salaries
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India to face USA today
Pakistan all set to unveil Rs18 trillion budget today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 June 2024
The Only 45W Charging Smartphone Under PKR 35K: realme C63
More Stories From Business
-
Former KPTMA chief hails cut in discount rate18 minutes ago
-
PSX turns around to bullish trend, gains 207 points48 minutes ago
-
GDP in G20 area rises 0.9% in 1st quarter1 hour ago
-
EU announces extra tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles1 hour ago
-
PCJCCI keen to conduct Pak-China food, cultural analog1 hour ago
-
UAE-based British Pakistani launches Trade Gate, offering diverse trading opportunities1 hour ago
-
Budget FY 2024-25 Prepared with IMF: Prices hike expected4 hours ago
-
Gold rates increase by Rs.600 to Rs.241,900 per tola5 hours ago
-
Budget 2024-25: Govt likely to introduce raise in salaries5 hours ago
-
Exchange rates for currency notes8 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 June 20248 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 June 20249 hours ago