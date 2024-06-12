Blood grouping, transfusion awareness camp at Sialkot University

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) The Department of Medical Laboratory Technology (MLT) organised a free blood grouping and transfusion awareness camp, here on Wednesday.

The event was attended by the Dean Faculty of Interlinkages Dr. Aslam Dar, Dean of Pharmacy and Allied Health Sciences Dr.

Tanvir Ali Khan Shirwani, Head of Department of MLT Saba Safdar, HoDs, faculty members, and students.

The camp assessed the blood groups of the university community, providing valuable insight into their unique blood composition.

Engaging projects showcased the importance of blood transfusion in healthcare, highlighting its role in saving lives and promoting wellness.

This initiative empowered individuals with knowledge about their blood types and the impact of transfusion on patient care.