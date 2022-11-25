Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar said here Friday that Bloomberg has pitched Pakistan's one year probability of default at a low of 10 percent

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar said here Friday that Bloomberg has pitched Pakistan's one year probability of default at a low of 10 percent.

In a tweet, the minister said the default probability was quite opposed to a highly dubious number of 93 percent circulated by an unscrupulous local political leader a few days ago.

The minister also shared on his twitter account the graph of Bloomberg's Estimated Default Probability in Emerging Markets (One-year probability of default).

He said,"Pakistan would continue to honor its all financial commitments on time."#Bloomberg pitches Pakistan's one year probability of default at a low of 10% as opposed to a highly dubious number of 93% circulated by an unscrupulous local political leader a few days ago. Pakistan will inshaAllah continue to honor its all financial commitments on time!" he tweeted.