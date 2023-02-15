Blue Fair 9th edition themed " Humi say Tu Ha" to begin from Feb 22

Women Entrepreneurs from across the country especially from South Punjab are all set to participate in the 9th edition of Blue Fair and Pakistan Blooms Flower Exhibition to be opened on February 22 themed " Humi

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) :Women Entrepreneurs from across the country especially from South Punjab are all set to participate in the 9th edition of Blue Fair and Pakistan Blooms Flower Exhibition to be opened on February 22 themed " Humi Say Tu Ha"'The three day annual exhibition under the auspices of Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry (WCCI) will feature handicrafts, garments, baby garments. jewellery, furniture, cosmetics, shoes especially Multani Khusa, wooden material and food stalls. WCCI Convener Media Committee, Fariha Munir Shah told APP on Wednesday�that the exhibition always received overwhelming response both from the artisan and families adding that it would be a nice entertainment� opportunity for the participants this year too. She informed�that the exhibition�would be organized�at Multan Garrison Mess from 11am to 10 pm from Feb 22- Feb 24 and added that WCCI will extend an excellent show in these hard and pressing times.� Mrs Shah noted that WCCI was the only chamber in South Punjab which has been organizing the exhibition for the last eight years and added that the volume of� Blue Fair was swelling with each passing year.

� She hoped that families would flock to the exhibition like every year.

Member Media Committee, Ms Thaira Najam said that South Punjab was a very fertile land which has always played a key role to boost the economy of the country adding that over 100 stalls will be erected in it.

The participants will have fun this year too, she maintained and added that she herself would organize a stall in it like past years. Ex president WCCI and member media committee, Seerat Fatima termed it a great vision of its patron in chief.Ms Farrah Mukhtiar who is a source of inspiration for women entrepreneurs stated that the Blue Fair has been a success for the last 8 years which is a proof�of WCCI efforts� and added that it would continue to succeed this year too.�She hailed WCCI president Mehnaz Amir for holding the exhibition in such�difficult economic times for the country, hoping that�it�will be the source for people to enter themselves besides buying articles of their choice.� � � .