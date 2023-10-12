Blue, Green Rs 75 commemorative banknotes are legal tender: SBP clarifies

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), on Thursday, clarified that both blue and green colour commemorative banknotes of Rs. 75 are legal tender, eligible to be used as medium of exchange and acceptable at all the banks across the country

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2023) State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), on Thursday, clarified that both blue and green colour commemorative banknotes of Rs. 75 are legal tender, eligible to be used as medium of exchange and acceptable at all the banks across the country.

The central bank, in a statement issued here, stated that “under Section 25 of the State Bank of Pakistan Act, 1956, all banknotes including commemorative notes issued by SBP are legal tender everywhere in Pakistan for the amount expressed therein and carry the guarantee of the Federal Government.”

Banknote of Rs.

75 (predominantly green) was issued on August 14, 2022 to commemorate 75 years of Pakistan’s Independence and another Rs.75 banknote (predominantly blue) was issued on July 04, 2023 to mark 75 years of SBP’s inception.

The SBP spokesperson informed that both of the commemorative banknotes were legal tender across Pakistan.

These banknotes were equally eligible to perform the function of medium of exchange i.e. for settlement of private and public obligations, he further stated adding that SBP and all commercial banks shall issue these banknotes to the public and accept them as well.