BMA Capital Duly Licensed Securities Broker, Nothing To Do With Fraudulent Platforms: SECP
Sumaira FH Published May 27, 2025 | 04:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan(SECP) on Tuesday clarified that BMA Capital Management Limited is a securities broker duly licensed and regulated by SECP and has no connection whatsoever with the fraudulent platforms.
BMA Capital Management Limited has also published a public alert on its official website to warn against the misuse of its name, said a news release.
Earlier, the SECP had informed the general public about certain illegal and fraudulent online trading/investment platforms that are misusing the Names of reputable companies, licensed entities, and qualified professionals, including BMA Capital Management Limited.
The general public is once again strongly advised to check the legitimacy of any investment platform/ scheme from the SECP website and by checking the official websites of licensed securities and commodities brokers to protect themselves and their hard-earned money from any fraudulent investment platforms/ schemes.
