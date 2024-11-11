BMP delegation visits chambers, congratulates office bearers

Former Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Secretary General of the Business Man Panel (BMP), Haji Ghulam Ali, alongwith Vice President Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FPCCI) Aun Ali Syed visited various chambers across the province, said a press release issued here on Monday

They congratulated the newly elected presidents, cabinet members, and executive members and reiterated their commitment to work together in addressing the issues facing the business community.

They visited the Nowshera Chamber, Mardan Chamber of Commerce, Mardan Small Traders Chamber, and Mardan Women Chamber of Commerce. During the visit they were also accompanied President Haripur Chamber of Commerce and Industries Shehbaz Mehmood, Haji Manzoor, Ghulam Bilal Javid, and former Coordinator Sartaj Ahmad Khan.

They congratulated the presidents, senior vice presidents, vice presidents, and cabinet members of each chamber, presented floral garlands, and held important meetings to discuss the issues facing the business communities in these areas.

The Chamber’s officials expressed gratitude to Haji Ghulam Ali and Aun Ali Syed, acknowledging their longstanding support to the business community and shared their suggestions on resolving business-related issues.

In these meetings, Haji Ghulam Ali and Federation’s Regional Vice President Aun Ali Syed assured the officials that issues affecting the business community in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a region affected by terrorism, would be presented at both Federal and provincial levels. They pledged to work tirelessly to address and alleviate the challenges faced by the business community.

They further stated that officials would also be engaged to establish a free trade policy with neighboring countries around Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, facilitating open import and export routes and creating job opportunities alongside business growth.

The newly elected presidents and other cabinet members warmly welcomed the former governor and Aun Ali to the chambers and presented them with commemorative shields.