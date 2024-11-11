Open Menu

BMP Delegation Visits Chambers, Congratulates Office Bearers

Faizan Hashmi Published November 11, 2024 | 08:53 PM

BMP delegation visits chambers, congratulates office bearers

Former Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Secretary General of the Business Man Panel (BMP), Haji Ghulam Ali, alongwith Vice President Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FPCCI) Aun Ali Syed visited various chambers across the province, said a press release issued here on Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) Former Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Secretary General of the Business Man Panel (BMP), Haji Ghulam Ali, alongwith Vice President Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FPCCI) Aun Ali Syed visited various chambers across the province, said a press release issued here on Monday.

They congratulated the newly elected presidents, cabinet members, and executive members and reiterated their commitment to work together in addressing the issues facing the business community.

They visited the Nowshera Chamber, Mardan Chamber of Commerce, Mardan Small Traders Chamber, and Mardan Women Chamber of Commerce. During the visit they were also accompanied President Haripur Chamber of Commerce and Industries Shehbaz Mehmood, Haji Manzoor, Ghulam Bilal Javid, and former Coordinator Sartaj Ahmad Khan.

They congratulated the presidents, senior vice presidents, vice presidents, and cabinet members of each chamber, presented floral garlands, and held important meetings to discuss the issues facing the business communities in these areas.

The Chamber’s officials expressed gratitude to Haji Ghulam Ali and Aun Ali Syed, acknowledging their longstanding support to the business community and shared their suggestions on resolving business-related issues.

In these meetings, Haji Ghulam Ali and Federation’s Regional Vice President Aun Ali Syed assured the officials that issues affecting the business community in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a region affected by terrorism, would be presented at both Federal and provincial levels. They pledged to work tirelessly to address and alleviate the challenges faced by the business community.

They further stated that officials would also be engaged to establish a free trade policy with neighboring countries around Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, facilitating open import and export routes and creating job opportunities alongside business growth.

The newly elected presidents and other cabinet members warmly welcomed the former governor and Aun Ali to the chambers and presented them with commemorative shields.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Import Business Chambers Of Commerce Visit Job Man Mardan Nowshera Haripur Chamber Ghulam Ali Women Commerce Cabinet

Recent Stories

Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth concedes ..

Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth concedes election defeat

3 minutes ago
 KSA leads humanitarian, diplomatic efforts, pledgi ..

KSA leads humanitarian, diplomatic efforts, pledging billions to aid Palestine, ..

4 minutes ago
 ICT Police apprehend 39 from sheesha cafe

ICT Police apprehend 39 from sheesha cafe

17 minutes ago
 Pro-US incumbent claims victory in Palau president ..

Pro-US incumbent claims victory in Palau presidential vote

17 minutes ago
 Matches between celebrities promote harmony: Gover ..

Matches between celebrities promote harmony: Governor Kundi

17 minutes ago
 Engineers role in national economy highlighted

Engineers role in national economy highlighted

22 minutes ago
Situation of dengue reviewed

Situation of dengue reviewed

22 minutes ago
 577 schemes under completion in Bahawalpur

577 schemes under completion in Bahawalpur

1 minute ago
 Six kilns razed

Six kilns razed

1 minute ago
 Dacoit injured in encounter with police

Dacoit injured in encounter with police

1 minute ago
 NADRA's high fee for succession certificates reach ..

NADRA's high fee for succession certificates reaches Punjab Assembly

44 minutes ago
 Revival of classical theatre reviewed

Revival of classical theatre reviewed

1 minute ago

More Stories From Business