BMP welcomes two-year term for all trade bodies, chambers

Core Committee of the Businessmen's Panel (BMP) here on Tuesday appreciated the amendment in Trade Act by a joint session of the parliament, enhancing the tenure from one year to two years for all trade bodies, associations, chambers including Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI).

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2022 ) :Core Committee of the Businessmen's Panel (BMP) here on Tuesday appreciated the amendment in Trade Act by a joint session of the parliament, enhancing the tenure from one year to two years for all trade bodies, associations, chambers including Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI).

In this connection, the BMP held a meeting presided over by its Chairman Mian Anjum Nisar. A large number of committee members and businessmen attended the meeting.

The BMP Chairman Mian Anjum Nisar said that all the trade bodies, industrial and commercial organizations of the country including FPCCI, termed the parliament's decision as historic.

He said the amendment was an economic development and it would prove to be a milestone in terms of policies for industrial and commercial organizations.

During the meeting, the participants condemn the statement of the chairman of their rival group, United Business Group (UBG), demanding the Director General Trade Organization (DGTO) to appoint an administrator in FPCCI after December 31, 2022.

The BMP Chairman termed the UBG statement as illegal and unconstitutional, arguing that such UBG statements reflected their defeated mind and hostility to business community. Due to UBG's failed policies and anti-business activities which undermined the prestige of the FPCCI, the industrial and business community of the country had rejected them badly for the last three years and they had full faith in their real leaders and business-friendly group, the Businessmen Panel.

Mian Anjum Nisar claimed that every small and big businessman and industrialist in Pakistan was a part of the BMP that had been exploring solution to the business community's problems.

He advised the UBG to serve the business community by following the rules and the Constitution of Pakistan instead of limiting its business politics only to elections.