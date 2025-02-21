Open Menu

BMW To Begin Mass Producing 6th-generation EV Batteries In China In 2026

Sumaira FH Published February 21, 2025 | 06:30 PM

BMW to begin mass producing 6th-generation EV batteries in China in 2026

SHENYANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) German carmaker BMW on Friday said that it expects to begin mass producing its sixth-generation electric vehicle (EV) batteries, which use large cylindrical battery cells, in China in 2026.

BMW is currently working with Chinese suppliers, including CATL and EVE Energy, to advance the mass production of the new batteries.

At the end of 2024, BMW launched the pilot production of the new-generation batteries at its manufacturing base in Shenyang, the capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province. The batteries will be used in a new car model for the first time this year.

They use a new 800V technology that can extend a vehicle's driving range by 300 kilometers with a 10-minute charge.

Improvements also include a 20 percent greater energy density, a 30 percent faster charging speed and a 30 percent increase in driving range, with certain models achieving even higher figures.

BMW Brilliance Automotive Ltd., BMW's China joint venture in Shenyang, is the first joint-venture automaker in China to establish an EV battery center and a closed-loop recycling system for EV batteries.

Since 2017, BMW's cumulative investment in EV battery production and R&D facilities in China has exceeded 14 billion Yuan (1.95 billion U.S. Dollars). Since 2010, the cumulative investment in BMW's Shenyang production base, its largest production base worldwide, has reached 105 billion yuan.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

ETG to establish AED150 million facility in KEZAD

ETG to establish AED150 million facility in KEZAD

6 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, New Zealand counterpart discus ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, New Zealand counterpart discuss strengthening cooperation, p ..

6 minutes ago
 ADSB, HENSOLDT ink strategic partnership agreement ..

ADSB, HENSOLDT ink strategic partnership agreement to advance naval technology d ..

36 minutes ago
 SBP delegation visits PITB to explore Punjab’s d ..

SBP delegation visits PITB to explore Punjab’s digital transformation initiati ..

37 minutes ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Strict guidelines for s ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Strict guidelines for spectators at Dubai stadium

44 minutes ago
 Tawazun Council boosts agreement between ‘Key Te ..

Tawazun Council boosts agreement between ‘Key Tech’, ‘Raymetrics’ for bo ..

51 minutes ago
PTI expresses concerns over Lack of access to Imra ..

PTI expresses concerns over Lack of access to Imran Khan in meeting with CJP Afr ..

58 minutes ago
 Ramazan package worth Rs20b prepared by federal go ..

Ramazan package worth Rs20b prepared by federal govt for holy month, Senate told

1 hour ago
 Hazza bin Zayed receives MoIAT, ADNOC delegation; ..

Hazza bin Zayed receives MoIAT, ADNOC delegation; reviews development initiative ..

1 hour ago
 Ajman Chamber hosts innovation events for UAE Inno ..

Ajman Chamber hosts innovation events for UAE Innovates 2025

2 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid launches Fathers’ Endowment ..

Mohammed bin Rashid launches Fathers’ Endowment Ramadan campaign

2 hours ago
 EDGE to further secure ammunition supply chain und ..

EDGE to further secure ammunition supply chain under PT Pindad LOI

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business