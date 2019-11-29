UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

BMW To Build Electric Mini In China

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 29th November 2019 | 01:05 PM

BMW to build electric Mini in China

Luxury German carmaker BMW on Friday said it would build fully electric models of its Mini cars at a new plant in China, as it kicked off a joint venture with Chinese partner Great Wall Motor

Frankfurt am Main, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2019 ) :Luxury German carmaker BMW on Friday said it would build fully electric models of its Mini cars at a new plant in China, as it kicked off a joint venture with Chinese partner Great Wall Motor.

Some 160,000 cars a year are set to roll off the assembly line at the planned factory in the city of Zhangjiagang in Jiangsu province, which will eventually employ 3,000 people.

Construction of the plant is slated to last from 2020 to 2022, BMW said in a statement.

Both partners are together investing 650 million Euros ($715 million) in the project.

Alongside BMW's all-electric Mini, the Chinese company will also build some of its own brand models at the plant.

"This is another important step towards the Mini brand's electrified future," the statement said.

The BMW group had already announced it would start manufacturing the first fully electric version of the iconic compact car at its Mini plant in Oxford, England this month.

Those first Mini E models are set to come to market early next year.

The Chinese tie-up comes as BMW joins other global carmakers in accelerating the shift to electric and hybrid vehicles, spurred by environmental concerns.

The costly pivot to the cleaner, smarter cars of tomorrow is hitting automakers hard at a time when the global industry is battling headwinds from a darkening economic outlook.

China is the world's largest car market but after years of strong growth, car sales there fell last year for the first time since the 1990s.

A slowing economy, US-China trade tensions, and a Chinese crackdown on shady credit practices have all weighed on demand.

BMW board member Nicolas Peter said the Chinese joint venture, known as Spotlight Automotive Limited, underscored "the enormous importance of the Chinese market for us".

Worldwide, BMW has set itself the goal of having more than one million fully-electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids on the roads by the end of 2021.

Demand for its flagship BMW i3 electric car has jumped by around 20 percent this year compared with 2018, it said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Assembly World China German Company Vehicles Car Oxford 2018 2020 Market All From Industry BMW Mini Million

Recent Stories

Damage From Cyberattacks Against Banks in Russia D ..

5 minutes ago

PTI wants early legislation in Army laws

18 minutes ago

Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) handles 1, ..

2 minutes ago

DC directs teachers to focus on students' characte ..

2 minutes ago

Russian Woman Spying for Ukraine Detained in Sevas ..

3 minutes ago

Medicinal imports dip by 9% in four months

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.