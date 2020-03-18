UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

BMW To Shut Down European Factories Over Virus

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 02:37 PM

BMW to shut down European factories over virus

German carmaker BMW said Wednesday it would close European and South African factories accounting for half its output for a month, matching other car giants stricken by coronavirus containment measures

Frankfurt am Main, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :German carmaker BMW said Wednesday it would close European and South African factories accounting for half its output for a month, matching other car giants stricken by coronavirus containment measures.

It also warned that profits this year would be significantly lower as a result of the crisis.

"From today, we will shut down our European car factories and the Rosslyn factory in South Africa," chief executive Oliver Zipse said, adding that the interruption is expected for now to last "until April 19".

BMW's factories around Europe -- in Bavaria, elsewhere in Germany and further afield -- combined with the South Africa plant accounted for half the 2.56 million cars the group built in 2019.

Around Europe, other manufacturers including Mercedes-Benz parent Daimler, Volkswagen, Ford, Fiat and Peugeot have also moved to shut factory doors through the coronavirus crisis.

"As for many goods, demand for cars will sink sharply" because of the virus and associated containment measures, BMW CEO Zipse said.

Workers at the Munich-based group benefit from "highly flexible and effective working-time tools" that can help cushion the impact, he added.

The German government has already simplified rules governing compensation for workers whose hours are slashed during the crisis.

BMW finance director Nicolas Peter said the group now expects pre-tax profits this year to be "significantly lower" than the 7.1 billion Euros ($7.8 billion) reported in 2019.

"Measures related to the coronavirus will have a significant impact on the course of our business," Peter said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business Europe German Car Germany South Africa April 2019 From Government BMW Volkswagen Ford Fiat Peugeot Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Russia, South Africa Considering Equipping BRICS P ..

3 minutes ago

Iceland cuts key interest rate again on virus fear ..

7 minutes ago

Exports increase 22.68 pc to Rs. 2,439 mln in eigh ..

3 minutes ago

Masood urges India to allow international health e ..

22 minutes ago

O and A level exams postponed amid fears of Corona ..

23 minutes ago

Zara owner takes coronavirus 287 mn euros hit

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.