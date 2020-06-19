BMW to slash 6,000 jobs this year: spokesman

(@FahadShabbir)

Frankfurt am Main, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :German high-end carmaker BMW will slash 6,000 of its over 120,000 jobs worldwide this year, a spokesman told AFP Friday, as the industry battles a demand trough and production setbacks from the coronavirus pandemic.

"Further steps are needed to make the BMW Group more resilient to external influences and market fluctuations," bosses had said in a statement earlier Friday, adding that it aimed "to achieve planned workforce reductions through attrition and voluntary agreements".