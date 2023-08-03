MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2023) German car maker BMW said in a financial report out Thursday that its revenues increased by 12.4% to 74.072 billion Euros ($81 billion) while net profit attributable to shareholders fell over 50% to 6.225 billion euros in the first half of 2023.

The company boosted deliveries by 4.7% to 1.215 million vehicle, including 1.071 million BMW models, which is a a 5.

4% increase from January-June 2023, the report said.

Vehicle deliveries in the second quarter grew 11.3% year-on-year to 626,726, including 553,369 BMW models, an 11.5% increase year-on-year. Deliveries of Mini cars increased by 10.2% to 71,816 cars and deliveries of Rolls-Royce vehicles declined by 1.7% to 1,541 cars.

Diluted earnings per share of common stock dropped to 9.7 euros compared to 19.6 euros in H1 2022.