UrduPoint.com

Board Of China Development Bank Approves Facility Of $700m For Pakistan: Dar

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 22, 2023 | 01:52 PM

Board of China Development Bank approves facility of $700m for Pakistan: Dar

The Finance Minister has said that the formalities have been completed in this regard.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 22nd, 2023) Minister for Finance Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Tuesday said that board of China Development Bank approved the facility of 700 million Dollars for Pakistan.

Taking to Twitter, Ishaq Dar said formalities have been completed in this regard.

The Minister said this amount is expected to be received this week by State Bank of Pakistan which will shore up its forex reserves.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan State Bank Of Pakistan China Twitter Ishaq Dar Bank Million

Recent Stories

UAE Joint Operations Command enters recovery and r ..

UAE Joint Operations Command enters recovery and rehabilitation stage

1 hour ago
 Al Sayegh receives Belarusian Minister of State fo ..

Al Sayegh receives Belarusian Minister of State for Military Industries

1 hour ago
 Saif bin Zayed visits &#039;Museum of the Future&# ..

Saif bin Zayed visits &#039;Museum of the Future&#039;

1 hour ago
 Saif bin Zayed attends graduation of 8th class of ..

Saif bin Zayed attends graduation of 8th class of Future Services Diploma at Mus ..

1 hour ago
 Turkiye thanks Pakistan for humanitarian assistanc ..

Turkiye thanks Pakistan for humanitarian assistance

2 hours ago
 PTI all set to start 'jail bharo tehreek' today

PTI all set to start 'jail bharo tehreek' today

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.