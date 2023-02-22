Board of China Development Bank approves facility of $700m for Pakistan: Dar

(@Abdulla99267510)

The Finance Minister has said that the formalities have been completed in this regard.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 22nd, 2023) Minister for Finance Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Tuesday said that board of China Development Bank approved the facility of 700 million Dollars for Pakistan.

Taking to Twitter, Ishaq Dar said formalities have been completed in this regard.

The Minister said this amount is expected to be received this week by State Bank of Pakistan which will shore up its forex reserves.